City Attorney Files Lawsuit Against Landlord of Excelsior Laundromat “Dungeon”

San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera announced Aug. 22 that he had filed a lawsuit against the owner of a building where the Fire Department discovered 20 people living in unsafe conditions in December.

Herrera filed the lawsuit naming the owner of 5 Persia Ave., Melissa Mendoza, her company, Lexmark Building, LLC, and Ernesto Paredes, the property’s master tenant, for breaking numerous fire, electrical, plumbing and other city codes by renting illegal, unsafe rooms to 20 tenants in the basement of the three-story-building which also houses Clean Wash Center, a laundromat facing Mission Street.

A press release describes what Fire Department officials found as a “rabbits warren” and a “dungeon.” One man on dialysis, a cancer survivor and a 12-year-old girl were among the tenants, some of whom had lived in the space for over ten years.

Fire Department officials discovered the tenants while responded to an unrelated call for the same address late on Dec. 25, 2016. On Jan. 5, 2017, the Fire Department cited the building for code violations.

“This building was a firetrap. The living conditions were not only appalling and illegal, they were extremely dangerous,” Herrera stated. “These people were basically stuck in a dungeon. I don’t want to think about what would have happened if there had been a fire down there.”

On Feb. 14, following an administrative hearing on the conditions, the Fire Department ordered that the property be vacated within 48 hours. The landlord and master tenant were order to pay each tenant $4,262 in relocation fees, under California state housing law, and tenants were housed temporarily in other spaces.

The lawsuit aims to prevent the code violating parts of the building from being used until they are brought up to code and to recover restitution costs for the tenants and file civil penalties in nine different categories of code violation.

“I applaud the City Attorney for filing a suit against this slumlord,” District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai stated. “Let this be a warning to all slum landlords and their enablers, either follow the law or be ready to face severe consequences.”

“Frankly, what we saw was just abuse. This was not a grey area,” Excelsior Action Group board chair Andrea Granda said on Tuesday. “I hope this lawsuit sets the standard for other landlords involved in similar behavior.”