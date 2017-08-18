McLaren Park Planning Process Nears End, Remaining Money Won’t Go Far

As a four-year process to allocate $12 million in bond funding for John McLaren Park draws to a close, some park advocates are concerned that Recreation and Parks Department staff weren’t completely candid about the planning process.

An August 15 meeting of the McLaren Park Collaborative to discuss the McLaren Park Visioning process became tense after members complained that RPD employees had not answered all of their questions about how the 2012 Parks Bond funds will be allocated.

“There are a lot of changes happening and we’re not talking about it,” MPC member Tom Borden said.

Borden alleges that RPD will close 5.5 miles of trails in the park under the Natural Areas Program, a document meant to protect areas of San Francisco’s parks that are designated for wild habitat. RPD disputes the number.

The concern rises from the fact that much of the bond has already been spent or allocated.

Of the original $12 million there is $5 million left to spend. $2 million is designated toward trails, $1.5 for planting native plants in natural areas and $3.5 million has already been spent on priority projects that were identified by staff based on community input, including safety improvements on Mansell Street.

Faced with the many possibilities for the scarce funding, Collaborative members concluded that they would have to continue to advocate for more bond money, after September when RPD decides how to spend the remaining funds.

Trails and Natural Areas

In a presentation, Borden said that RPD employees had not been open about the Natural Areas Program portion of the plan. Others said RPD wants to attract outsiders to the park and does not care about their opinions as long-time park users.

Central to the concerns is that RPD is going to reclassify many McLaren Park trails under the Natural Areas Program. The effects of the three different trail classifications had not been explained properly by RPD officials, attendees said.

Jake Gilchrist, RPD project manager for the visioning process, said that he was frustrated that he had never heard the concerns before, even though he had worked with the group for four years.

Borden and others said they had contacted Dawn Kamalanathan, RPD’s director of planning and capital management, and other employees, but had not received clarification.

Trails have proven to be a divisive issue as the many park users since hikers compete with bikers and, mostly recently, horses to share the same dirt paths.

Critics of the Natural Areas Program argue, among other things, that the plan would let the cash-strapped department off the hook for caring for large pieces of park land, like McLaren Park.

Possible Projects

The remaining $5 million in bond funds won’t go far if it is split across the park, according to Gilchrist.

“We know there’s never going to be enough money for this park,” Gilchrist said, before running through a few projects which could be funded by the remaining money. A dedicated Tai Chi court, a bathroom at the picnic area, a new playground and improvements to the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater are all options.

That McLaren Park is divided into three supervisorial districts –– Districts 9, 10 and 11 –– could be used as tool if advocates identified projects in each district, Gilchrist said.

Instead of competing for one large project in their own sections of the park, Gilchrist suggested that he create a few “packages” that residents could choose between.

Gilchrist asked what the Collaborative members would choose between completing one large project, like replacing Louis Sutter Playground, or completing a mixture of small projects including replacing “the group picnic restroom, spending $1.5 million improving the [Gerry Garcia Amphitheater], improving some courts to dedicate for use for Tai Chi and then spending some on roadway safety.”

The members responded that they would like to “give a little piece of it to everybody.”

“And then [we have to have] things ready to roll should we get a second slice of the bond pie and/or other grant money,” Linda Litehiser said.