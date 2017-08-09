Community

Cayuga Connectors Collect Aging Innovations Award

Posted on
Patti Spaniak holds an Aging Innovations award at the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging's annual conference. Courtesy photo.

The Cayuga Community Connectors received an Aging Innovations award on July 30 at the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging annual conference in Savannah, GA.

The Connectors’ Every Neighbor a Connection program, nominated by the San Francisco Department of Aging and Adult Services, won the award because of its cost-effectiveness.

“The Community Connector model is cost-efficient and replicable. Success depends on working with established neighborhoods with longtime residents,” according to an awards manual from the conference.

For more information on the award, read Judy Goddess’s June 2017 column.

