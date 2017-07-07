Improvements Begin On Balboa Park BART Station

Portions of Balboa Park Station will be closed in July as crews begin construction as part of a year-long station improvement project.

On Sunday, July 16, the station will be restricted to single track service as crews install a new deck above a portion of the station’s tracks.

Workers will remove 20 of the 30 bicycle racks to store steel beams for the new deck between July 9 and July 16. The bicycle racks will be reinstalled on July 17 after work is complete.

The Ocean Avenue entrance will be closed during the weekend of July 16 as workers construct temporary scaffolding around the escalator and other portions of the station.

The West Side entrance on Geneva Avenue will remain open during the weekend and a paratransit vehicle will be available for those who need it, since the pathway to the West Side entrance is not ADA Accessible.

Later in the year, crews will demolish the glass enclosure at the Ocean Avenue entrance and install a new inclosure.