Ingleside and Ocean View Libraries Open for Additional Hours

On Monday, June 19, Mayor Ed Lee announced that all 28 of the city’s library branches will be open seven days a week under an expansion of hours at 15 branches across the system.

Two library branches in the southern central city –– Ingleside and Ocean View –– will gain extra hours as a result.

Ocean View branch is one of nine branches across the city to gain an extra day of service. The branch has historically been closed on Sundays. It will now be open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Ingleside branch gained additional hours spread across the week, bringing its total time open to over 50 hours per week.

Excelsior branch, which was already open seven days a week, did not receive any changes.

“I’m excited that we are expanding the libraries’ hours this year, providing more activities and more learning opportunities for all our residents across San Francisco,” Mayor Lee said in a statement.

Updated branch schedules are available here.