Business Association Ready to Work on Needs of the Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside Neighborhood

By Alexander Mullaney and Miles Escobedo

There’s no question. For better or worse, the neighborhood is changing. Housing developments are cropping up and with them more residents. From Uber to Muni, transportation is evolving. Businesses of every size are coming and going. Gentrification is here.

The Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside may be one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the country. It deserves special attention. It has needed an organization solely dedicated to improving business conditions while being sensitive to the quality of life issues for many years. And now is the time.

The Ocean View-Merced Heights-Ingleside Business Association can do needed work organizing neighborhood business owners and employees who want to make sure that all the changes occurring do so in a manner that is respectful and responsive to the needs of the community.

Further, the OMIBA will call for consistent attention from City Hall, a real economic development strategy, smarter parking, improved public transportation, safe streets for pedestrians and bicyclists and tourism.

The OMIBA, naturally, will focus on Ocean Avenue, Holloway Avenue, Randolph Street, Broad Street and the sections of San Jose Avenue, Geneva Avenue and Alemany Boulevard with commercial activity.

Arts Economic Development

Arts Economic Development Economic development strategies that use the arts as a catalyst are widely used across the country and the developed world. That San Francisco has been so conventional or reliant on tech boom is not acceptable. The OMIBA will work to bring a long-term strategy to the neighborhood.

First Meeting

The first meeting will be held in July at the Ocean Ale House. Please visit the site listed below to sign up for updates. We will be compiling an online business directory and discussing the future of the organization with its steering committee.

For more information, visit www.omibusinessassociation.com