Ingleside and Ocean View Picked For Muni Equity Strategy

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will measure how long it takes Ocean View residents to travel to common destinations including grocery stores and hospitals by car or on public transit under a program to improve Muni service in some of the city’s most underserved neighborhoods.

Ingleside and Ocean View have been added to the second batch of neighborhoods under the SFMTA’s Muni Equity Strategy, a policy intended to provide a “neighborhood-based approach to improving routes most critical to low-income/minority communities,” according to a 2014 SFMTA presentation.

Under the original Equity Strategy, the SFMTA studied Chinatown, the Bayview, the Mission, the Tenderloin, South of Market, Visitacion Valley, the Excelsior and the Western Addition.

Ingleside and Ocean View were added to a second batch of neighborhoods due to a high percentage of people of color and community input given to the agency during meetings in 2016 and the Equity Strategy Working Group, according to Erica Kato, an SFMTA public information officer.

SFMTA officials will conduct neighborhood outreach and measure on-time performance, service gaps, crowding and travel time on neighborhood lines before suggesting a series of strategies for improving transit the area.

In 2010, the population surrounding the Ocean View’s Broad-Randolph corridor was 49 percent Asian, 22 percent Latino and 13 percent Black, according to a report from the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development.

Ocean View residents are far more likely to have cars than the citywide average. In 2010, only 13 percent of Ocean View households did not have cars, compared to 29 percent of families citywide.

The Ocean View neighborhood has long struggled with transit dependency. The struggling Broad-Randolph corridor only has little access to food and a supermarket space at Ocean View Village has sat empty for years.

The Muni Equity Strategy was proposed by former District 11 Supervisor John Avalos in 2013 and passed by the SFMTA Board of Directors in 2014.

M-Ocean View Streetcar

In early 2016, the SFMTA conducted several outreach meetings along the Broad-Randolph corridor to respond to a plan to underground the M-Ocean View streetcar along 19th Avenue between West Portal Station and Park Merced.

Under the plan, the outbound J-Church streetcar would be extended from Balboa Park Station in order to serve the Ocean View. The M would stop at a new station in Park Merced.

One of the most common concerns from Asian residents was that the change would increase travel time to Chinatown, a common trip since there are few grocery stores or other resources in the Ocean View.

The SFMTA is currently conducting an environmental review of the project that is scheduled to be completed in 2019.

Asked whether the Equity Strategy would impact the decision, Kato said that the Equity Strategy is focused on near-term transit improvements that residents asked for during the meetings.

“During the M-Ocean View outreach, residents raised concerns about near-term service issues. The Equity Strategy is the ideal format to address these concerns, as we will be engaging community feedback, reviewing performance data and identifying solutions that can be implemented in a one- to three-year timeline,” Kato wrote.

Excelsior included in Equity Strategy

The Excelsior-Outer Mission was included in the first year of the Equity Strategy because of the area’s concentration of low-income households and diversity.

Although service toward downtown from the Excelsior is strong, improved reliability on the 14-Mission, 14X-Mission Express and 49-Van Ness as well as a reduction in crowding on the 29-Sunset were key needs, according to the latest Equity Strategy report.

Recommendations included using longer buses on the 14-Mission and adding more peak-hour service on the 29-Sunset.

