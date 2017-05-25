District 7 Supervisor Norman Yee Casts Lone Vote Against Home-SF

Original community journalism takes money, time and hard work. You can now support the Light on Patreon. Visit www.patreon.com/ielight to sign up.

At a much-anticipated Board of Supervisors vote, District 7 Supervisor Norman Yee cast the only vote against a bill to allow added density to certain parcels including affordable units.

If a project includes a certain amount of below market rate units, developers will be able to build 20 feet higher on more than 200 underdeveloped lots known as soft sites on commercial corridors around the city.

Home-SF, first proposed by District 4 Supervisor Katy Tang in 2015, passed by a 10-1 vote on Tuesday, May 23.

At the meeting, Yee sought introduced a last-minute amendment to exempt three blocks of Ocean Avenue between 19th Avenue and Paloma Avenue from the plan.

“I thought that Ocean Avenue itself would be part of the waived area, or districts, or streets that would not be impacted by this legislation,” Yee said, adding that Ocean Avenue has added “several hundred units” in the past few years.

“I have reached out to supervisors several time before… Ocean Avenue was always part of the proposal [and] we never intended there to be any waivers,” Tang responded, inviting Yee to vote against the bill if he was uncomfortable, instead of allowing for more carve outs from other supervisors. Yee’s proposal was voted down 7 to 4.

The next day, Jen Low, Yee’s legislative aide pointed out that, earlier in the same meeting, District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen had won an exemption for large parts of District 9 until an area plan is completed.

A map of 215 potential soft sites published by the Planning Department in February 2016, shows very few potential lots for development on Ocean Avenue, except for the three blocks that Yee attempted to have exempted.

In his argument, Yee referenced work on his campaign promise to keep Ocean Avenue’s zoning consistent, citing an ongoing process of deciding what types of businesses the commercial corridor should have.

Original community journalism takes money, time and hard work. You can now support the Light on Patreon. Visit www.patreon.com/ielight to sign up.