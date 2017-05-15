Relationship Between Developer and Supervisor Raises Eyebrows

Representatives of project owner TJ Development said they met with Yee and reconfigured their project to include three three-bedroom units and divided the commercial space differently based on his suggestions. But these meetings were not Yee’s first dealings with TJ Development.

Between May and November 2016, Yee rented 1601 Ocean Ave. for a campaign office from TJ Development, paying $1,071 per month in rent.

Ben Matranga, one of Yee’s opponents in the 2016 supervisors race, questioned Yee’s rental rate, telling the Light in October, “A discount of this magnitude raises serious questions about what special favors his developer landlord might expect.”

The location’s previous tenant paid the previous owner Willart, LLC $2,600 per month in 2012 and would have paid $3,000 per month in 2016 under the five-year lease, however the tenant skipped out on the lease in late 2013, a court filing shows.

TJ Development’s Chris Lim, attorney and Ocean Avenue property owner Howard Chung and Yee all said that the rental rate was appropriate for the 1,950-square foot and long-vacant space because only a third of the space was needed.

Chung worked as an attorney for Willart, LLC and TJ Development, for which he acted as a go-between for Yee and TJ Development.