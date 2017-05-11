A Long-delayed Ocean Avenue Development Proposal Resurfaces

Brian Bauer, a project manager for TJ Development, would not promise to offer the new spaces to current commercial tenants and argued that the new development would bring more people and foot traffic to the corridor, providing more customers for Ocean Avenue businesses.

“We’re earnestly trying to work with you. All those extra units are extra business, those are [people] that service the retail stores,” Bauer said, adding that many of the current businesses were “anemic.”

SIA Consulting architect Reza Khoshnevisan said that the project proposal had already been reconfigured to include three three-bedroom units and more ground-floor storefronts as a result of two private meetings with District 7 Supervisor Norman Yee. This information seemed to surprise and concern many attendees.

“Shouldn’t the supervisor first wait for the community’s feedback so he can represent their views?” said Miles Escobedo, owner of Ocean Ale House, after the meeting.

“Developers contact my office with their projects at various stages of their process. Some come in the beginning of their process similar to 1601 Ocean, others come almost after someone appeals City Planning decisions,” Yee wrote, adding that he had not indicated support or opposition for the project in the meetings.

Project History

The proposal is only the latest plan for the block. Since 2005, a series of developers have proposed mixed-use developments.

In 2005, a developer filed plans for a mixed-use development with 18 housing units. In 2009, Willart, LLC proposed to build 36 residential units, 11,250 square feet of ground-floor retail, and 41 below-grade parking spaces.

As the proposal moved through the planning process, Willart sold the project to TJ Development for $6.7 million in November 2014, according to the Chronicle.

Small Businesses

Years of development proposals have caused uncertainty for the commercial tenants who may be displaced if development plans move forward.

In 2014, the Ocean Avenue Association surveyed them about how they felt about receiving relocation assistance from the city or the developer.