One Bystander Killed, Two Other Bystanders Injured in Ocean View Shooting

Lian Xiu Wu, a 65-year-old Ocean View resident was killed after being hit in the head by a bullet in what eyewitnesses called a drive-by, according to the San Francisco Examiner.

Two unidentified men were hit and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening bullet wounds in the same shooting near the corner of Broad and Plymouth streets at 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29.

Media outlets from around the city and a news helicopter descended on the Ocean View to document the latest in a string of shootings that remind residents of the violent past of the neighborhood.

Police arrested Jonathan Santos, 24-year-old Vallejo man, in Visitacion Valley 30 minutes after the shooting, according to the Examiner.

District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai told the Examiner that the previous murders in the Ocean View were part of a gang war with a group in Sunnydale in Visitacion Valley.

Denny Troung, the deceased woman’s nephew, organized a GoFundMe Campaign to help cover funeral expenses and help relocate Wu’s daughter to a safer neighborhood. The campaign had raised nearly $6,000 at press time.

The March 29 shooting is the latest in a string of violence that reminds residents of the drug-fueled violence of the neighborhood in years past.

In October, Keron Lamotte, a 22-year-old Ocean View resident was shot and killed on the corner of Plymouth and Broad streets. A 50-year-old man standing nearby was injured.

Josiah Lightfoot, an 18-year-old student, was shot and killed on the same corner at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21.

At the February meeting of the Ocean View, Merced Heights, Ingleside Neighbors In Action, District 11 Supervisor Ahsha Safai said that owner of the Lacy’s Barber Shop building and the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development supported a plan to install security cameras on the building to ward away future violence.

At a community meeting in the wake of the October shooting organized by then-Supervisor John Avalos, Ocean View residents called for a return of a police substation and an increase in community-oriented policing.

In the 2000s, officers from the Taraval Police Station were stationed in a empty storefront on Broad Street in an attempt to make the police presence felt. The police presence, and the other community services that were offered in the space, left one by one until workers finally removed the bullet-proof glass used to protect the officers.

In a statement on Facebook on the day of the shooting, Safai wrote that he was “developing a plan to increase safety by adding more foot-patrol officers, lighting and security cameras,” with Police Chief Scott.

Donations for Lian Xiu Wu can be made online at www.gofundme.com/amnur7-funeral-expense.