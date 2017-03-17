Illustrated Ingleside: Our Enduring Landmark, Part 5

Original community journalism takes money, time and hard work. You can now support the Light on Patreon. Visit www.patreon.com/ielight to sign up.

Ingleside-Excelsior Light illustrator Neil Ballard tells the story of the Geneva Office Building and Powerhouse, built in 1901 and still standing at Geneva and San Jose Avenues. Part 5 originally appeared in our December 2016/January 2017 edition.

