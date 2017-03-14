Mayor Lee and Supervisor Safai Hosting Persian New Year Celebration at City Hall

In partnership with Pars Generation+ and Iranican, Mayor Ed Lee and Supervisor Ahsha Safai are inviting the public to City Hall for the annual celebration of Persian New Year or “Nowruz” this Friday, March 17, 2017 from 7:30 – 10:30 p.m.

“As an Iranian-American, I am proud to celebrate the richness of Persian culture here in San Francisco with friends and colleagues, especially in a year marred by discriminatory and hate-filled rhetoric,” Supervisor Ahsha Safai said in a statement. “I look forward to showcasing the great contributions that Iranian-Americans have made in this country.”

Nowruz dates back more than 3,000 years and marks the beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.

To highlight Iran’s heritage and culture, there will be an exhibit featuring the work of nine Iranian photographers and live entertainment by Ballet Afsaneh and Nejad World Music Center, Fared Shafinury Trio and DJ Dr. T. Mr. Hooman Khalili, of the Sarah and Vinnie Morning Show (Alice 97.3, CBS), will be acting as the master of ceremony, according to a press release.

“San Francisco proudly honors its diverse cultural makeup, and this Friday marks a great opportunity for us to recognize and celebrate the history, traditions and contributions of our Persian residents and their ancestors,” Mayor Ed Lee said in a statement.

For more information, contact Sepideh Nasiri at snasiri025@gmail.com.

Editor’s note: Tickets to this event are sold out. There was no mention of ticketing in the news brief upon which this article was based.

Original community journalism takes money, time and hard work. You can now support the Light on Patreon. Visit www.patreon.com/ielight to sign up.