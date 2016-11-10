Philz Coffee Opens Ingleside Location

Philz Coffee, the homegrown chain of cafes, held a soft opening for its new Ingleside location on the 1100 block of Ocean Avenue this week.

The 2,300-square-feet store, in the ground floor of an affordable housing development, faces the recently completed Unity Plaza beside the Phelan Bus Loop and City College of San Francisco’s Ocean Campus.

A crowd of soon-to-be customers lined up out the door for a variety of free pastries and handmade coffee.

City College students rubbed elbows with neighbors in the space adorned with ample seating including huge accent leather sofas and Ingleside memorabilia.

Aside from renowned beverages, the food menu includes avocado toast, Philz Bagel, cinnamon sugar toast, labneh toast, cream jam toast and cream cheese bagel.

22-year-old Jessie Ayala, an Excelsior resident and San Francisco State University student, is the location’s manager.

“Philz is all about trying to create a hub for the community,” Ayala said. “At the end of the day, it’s about building warmth and connection. I’m helping to build the community I live in.”

The Ocean Avenue Association, a community benefit district charged with maintaining and improving the commercial corridor, welcomed Philz with open arms in November 2015 when the company’s Project Manager David Grey gave a presentation to the Street Life Committee requesting support for acquiring a conditional use permit.

“We think it will be a great location given the college and community,” Grey said. “We want to be a good neighbor and vital part of the community.”

Grey said they plan to host occasional live music.

The Ingleside Philz Coffee is located at 1110 Ocean Ave. and is open from 6 a.m. – 9 p.m. For more information, call (415) 841-1178.